Toast Inc (TOST) Stock Sees a1.05 Increase

In the past week, TOST stock has gone up by 2.06%, with a monthly decline of -19.15% and a quarterly plunge of -33.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.68% for Toast Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.46% for TOST’s stock, with a simple moving average of -27.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TOST is 1.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Toast Inc (TOST) is $18.89, which is $4.49 above the current market price. The public float for TOST is 353.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.30% of that float. On November 20, 2023, TOST’s average trading volume was 8.02M shares.

TOST) stock’s latest price update

Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.05 compared to its previous closing price of 14.25. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Toast (TOST) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $18 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TOST Trading at -18.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -18.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST rose by +2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.74. In addition, Toast Inc saw -20.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Matlock James Michael, who sale 1,292 shares at the price of $14.62 back on Nov 15. After this action, Matlock James Michael now owns 33,445 shares of Toast Inc, valued at $18,888 using the latest closing price.

Matlock James Michael, the Principal Accounting Officer of Toast Inc, sale 4,151 shares at $17.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Matlock James Michael is holding 34,737 shares at $73,332 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.91 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc stands at -10.07. The total capital return value is set at -31.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -27.25, with -17.29 for asset returns.

Based on Toast Inc (TOST), the company’s capital structure generated 8.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.89. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Toast Inc (TOST) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.