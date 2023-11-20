The Volatility of Valvoline Inc’s (VVV) Stock: A 6.01% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Valvoline Inc (VVV) has gone up by 6.01% for the week, with a 12.77% rise in the past month and a 3.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.63% for VVV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.61% for VVV’s stock, with a -0.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Valvoline Inc (NYSE: VVV) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VVV is 1.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Valvoline Inc (VVV) is $40.25, which is $5.6 above the current market price. The public float for VVV is 137.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.44% of that float. On November 20, 2023, VVV’s average trading volume was 1.60M shares.

The stock of Valvoline Inc (NYSE: VVV) has decreased by -1.32 when compared to last closing price of 35.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Valvoline (VVV) lags estimates in the fiscal fourth quarter amid SSS growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of VVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VVV stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VVV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VVV in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $37 based on the research report published on September 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VVV Trading at 9.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +14.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVV rose by +6.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.55. In addition, Valvoline Inc saw 6.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVV starting from SONSTEBY CHARLES M, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $34.33 back on Nov 14. After this action, SONSTEBY CHARLES M now owns 16,437 shares of Valvoline Inc, valued at $154,484 using the latest closing price.

O’Daniel Julie Marie, the CLO and Corp. Secy of Valvoline Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $34.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that O’Daniel Julie Marie is holding 14,230 shares at $68,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.40 for the present operating margin

+37.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valvoline Inc stands at +13.81. The total capital return value is set at 12.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.36. Equity return is now at value 78.80, with 6.32 for asset returns.

Based on Valvoline Inc (VVV), the company’s capital structure generated 919.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.19. Total debt to assets is 63.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 907.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Valvoline Inc (VVV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.