The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Sunrun Inc’s (RUN) Stock

The stock of Sunrun Inc (RUN) has gone up by 23.62% for the week, with a 10.30% rise in the past month and a -15.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.02% for RUN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.63% for RUN’s stock, with a -32.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a "buy," 2 as "overweight," 8 as "hold," and 1 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sunrun Inc (RUN) is $20.03, which is $8.36 above the current market price. The public float for RUN is 211.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 28.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RUN on November 20, 2023 was 11.53M shares.

RUN) stock’s latest price update

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.29 compared to its previous closing price of 11.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 23.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-15 that If you’re considering which solar stocks to sell, look no further. The solar sector has had a dismal year.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $12 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RUN Trading at 1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares surge +18.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN rose by +23.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.10. In addition, Sunrun Inc saw -51.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Abajian Danny, who sale 484 shares at the price of $9.92 back on Oct 06. After this action, Abajian Danny now owns 211,687 shares of Sunrun Inc, valued at $4,799 using the latest closing price.

Dickson Paul S., the Chief Revenue Officer of Sunrun Inc, sale 230 shares at $9.90 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Dickson Paul S. is holding 309,955 shares at $2,277 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.53 for the present operating margin

+12.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc stands at +7.47. The total capital return value is set at -4.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.22. Equity return is now at value -19.47, with -6.17 for asset returns.

Based on Sunrun Inc (RUN), the company’s capital structure generated 132.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.93. Total debt to assets is 43.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sunrun Inc (RUN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.