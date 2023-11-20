The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Davis Commodities Ltd.’s (DTCK) Stock

The volatility ratio for the week is 21.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 39.43% for Davis Commodities Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -70.51% for DTCK’s stock, with a -70.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Davis Commodities Ltd. (NASDAQ: DTCK) Right Now?

Davis Commodities Ltd. (NASDAQ: DTCK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DTCK is 4.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.02% of that float. The average trading volume for DTCK on November 20, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

DTCK) stock’s latest price update

Davis Commodities Ltd. (NASDAQ: DTCK)’s stock price has dropped by -17.36 in relation to previous closing price of 1.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -40.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-26 that Singaporean agricultural commodity trading company, Davis Commodities Ltd., went public last week but has seen minimal growth since listing. Davis has an asset-light business model with significant pricing power and high returns in 2022. The company’s profitability is driven by a global sugar shortage and cost-plus pricing, but the share price is largely speculative.

DTCK Trading at -70.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 39.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.33%, as shares sank -63.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTCK fell by -40.12%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.3054. In addition, Davis Commodities Ltd. saw -80.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DTCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.56 for the present operating margin

+6.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Davis Commodities Ltd. stands at +2.23. The total capital return value is set at 113.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 101.89. Equity return is now at value 110.65, with 21.06 for asset returns.

Based on Davis Commodities Ltd. (DTCK), the company’s capital structure generated 11.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.23. Total debt to assets is 3.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.88.

The receivables turnover for the company is 17.41 and the total asset turnover is 9.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Davis Commodities Ltd. (DTCK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.