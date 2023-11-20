The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Cuentas Inc’s (CUEN) Stock

The stock of Cuentas Inc (CUEN) has gone up by 33.94% for the week, with a 12.24% rise in the past month and a -56.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.39% for CUEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.92% for CUEN’s stock, with a -71.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cuentas Inc (NASDAQ: CUEN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CUEN is 1.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CUEN on November 20, 2023 was 55.42K shares.

CUEN) stock’s latest price update

Cuentas Inc (NASDAQ: CUEN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 39.97 compared to its previous closing price of 0.95. However, the company has seen a gain of 33.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-20 that Cuentas (NASDAQ: CUEN ) stock is on the move Friday after the company announced details of a stock exchange plan. According to a press release, a majority of shareholders of World Health Energy (OTCMKTS: WHEN ) have signed a binding letter of intent with Cuentas.

CUEN Trading at -0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.81%, as shares sank -2.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUEN rose by +17.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0222. In addition, Cuentas Inc saw -43.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CUEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-359.22 for the present operating margin

-44.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cuentas Inc stands at -485.34. The total capital return value is set at -240.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -333.05. Equity return is now at value -407.45, with -193.31 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cuentas Inc (CUEN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.