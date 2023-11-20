The 16.49% Simple Moving Average of WestRock Co’s (WRK) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of WestRock Co (WRK) has seen a -0.93% decrease in the past week, with a 8.30% gain in the past month, and a 17.44% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for WRK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.08% for WRK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WestRock Co (NYSE: WRK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WestRock Co (WRK) is $40.49, which is $3.32 above the current market price. The public float for WRK is 252.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WRK on November 20, 2023 was 2.91M shares.

WestRock Co (NYSE: WRK)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.95 in comparison to its previous close of 37.91, however, the company has experienced a -0.93% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that WestRock’s (WRK) fiscal 2023 top and bottom lines fall year over year.

WRK Trading at 2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +10.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRK fell by -0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.94. In addition, WestRock Co saw 5.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRK starting from Kivits Patrick M., who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $27.38 back on Mar 15. After this action, Kivits Patrick M. now owns 42,132 shares of WestRock Co, valued at $109,520 using the latest closing price.

RUSSELL CURREY M, the Director of WestRock Co, sale 55,000 shares at $36.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that RUSSELL CURREY M is holding 245,271 shares at $2,007,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.05 for the present operating margin

+15.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for WestRock Co stands at -8.12. The total capital return value is set at 6.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.76. Equity return is now at value -15.35, with -5.91 for asset returns.

Based on WestRock Co (WRK), the company’s capital structure generated 85.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.99. Total debt to assets is 31.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WestRock Co (WRK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.