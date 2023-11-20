The -13.88% Decline of Seres Therapeutics Inc’s (MCRB) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, MCRB stock has gone up by 39.90%, with a monthly gain of 8.81% and a quarterly plunge of -60.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.55% for Seres Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.47% for MCRB’s stock, with a -66.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) is $9.25, which is $7.83 above the current market price. The public float for MCRB is 97.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MCRB on November 20, 2023 was 3.19M shares.

MCRB) stock’s latest price update

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB)’s stock price has soared by 22.41 in relation to previous closing price of 1.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 39.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Kevin Mannix – Head, IR Eric Shaff – CEO Dr. Terri Young – Chief Commercial Officer David Arkowitz – CFO Conference Call Participants Joseph Thome – TD Cowen Edward Tenthoff – Piper Sandler Tessa Romero – JPMorgan Jeff Jones – Oppenheimer Keay Nakae – Chardan Stephen Sloan – Goldman Sachs Operator Welcome to the Seres Therapeutics Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCRB stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MCRB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MCRB in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $12 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MCRB Trading at -23.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.71%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCRB rose by +39.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2739. In addition, Seres Therapeutics Inc saw -74.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCRB starting from Shaff Eric D., who sale 8,552 shares at the price of $1.35 back on Oct 30. After this action, Shaff Eric D. now owns 115,620 shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc, valued at $11,545 using the latest closing price.

von Moltke Lisa, the of Seres Therapeutics Inc, sale 4,232 shares at $1.35 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that von Moltke Lisa is holding 9,513 shares at $5,713 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCRB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3443.97 for the present operating margin

-66.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seres Therapeutics Inc stands at -3509.50. The total capital return value is set at -138.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -145.68. Equity return is now at value -538.57, with -41.58 for asset returns.

Based on Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,507.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.78. Total debt to assets is 46.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,470.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.