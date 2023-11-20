The -13.88% Decline of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s (YMM) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) has seen a 0.86% increase in the past week, with a 1.89% gain in the past month, and a 13.43% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for YMM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.98% for YMM’s stock, with a 2.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) Right Now?

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for YMM is at 0.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for YMM is $78.73, which is $3.81 above the current market price. The public float for YMM is 881.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.29% of that float. The average trading volume for YMM on November 20, 2023 was 4.50M shares.

YMM) stock’s latest price update

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.30 in comparison to its previous close of 6.92, however, the company has experienced a 0.86% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-07 that Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 A.M. U.S. ET on November 20, 2023 GUIYANG, China, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Analysts’ Opinion of YMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YMM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for YMM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for YMM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YMM Trading at 0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMM rose by +0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.95. In addition, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR saw -12.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.11 for the present operating margin

+47.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR stands at +6.04. The total capital return value is set at -0.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.21. Equity return is now at value 4.74, with 4.35 for asset returns.

Based on Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.24. Total debt to assets is 0.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.