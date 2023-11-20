Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC) has surged by 9.63 when compared to previous closing price of 58.14, but the company has seen a 18.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-11-17 that The shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) are surging today, after news that the company is selling three of its South Carolina hospitals for about $2.4 billion.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC) is above average at 14.33x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) is $80.56, which is $16.82 above the current market price. The public float for THC is 98.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of THC on November 20, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

THC’s Market Performance

THC’s stock has seen a 18.50% increase for the week, with a 12.95% rise in the past month and a -11.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for Tenet Healthcare Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.31% for THC stock, with a simple moving average of -4.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THC stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for THC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for THC in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $73 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

THC Trading at 5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +16.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THC rose by +18.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.26. In addition, Tenet Healthcare Corp. saw 30.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THC starting from Arbour Paola M, who sale 38,556 shares at the price of $75.22 back on Jun 02. After this action, Arbour Paola M now owns 33,006 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp., valued at $2,900,338 using the latest closing price.

Arnst Thomas W, the EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC of Tenet Healthcare Corp., sale 21,178 shares at $73.12 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Arnst Thomas W is holding 0 shares at $1,548,602 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.57 for the present operating margin

+11.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenet Healthcare Corp. stands at +2.14. The total capital return value is set at 10.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.37. Equity return is now at value 34.75, with 1.72 for asset returns.

Based on Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC), the company’s capital structure generated 1,430.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.46. Total debt to assets is 60.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,399.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.