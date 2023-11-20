Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TENX is 2.64.

The public float for TENX is 23.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TENX on November 20, 2023 was 6.79M shares.

TENX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TENX) has dropped by -9.21 compared to previous close of 0.42. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 144.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-13 that Shares of pharmaceutical specialist Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAD: TENX ) are skyrocketing on Monday amid encouraging regulatory news. More specifically, with a focus on addressing cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need, Tenax has received clearance for its investigational new drug (IND) application for its pulmonary hypertension therapeutic.

TENX’s Market Performance

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) has seen a 144.42% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 30.14% gain in the past month and a -7.68% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 56.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.49% for TENX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.14% for TENX’s stock, with a -8.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TENX Trading at 32.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 56.05%, as shares surge +30.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENX rose by +144.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2804. In addition, Tenax Therapeutics Inc saw -82.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TENX

Equity return is now at value -92.30, with -84.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.