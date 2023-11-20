TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) is $5.61, which is $6.44 above the current market price. The public float for TCBP is 0.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 74.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TCBP on November 20, 2023 was 91.70K shares.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP)’s stock price has soared by 17.89 in relation to previous closing price of 0.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 36.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-29 that EDINBURGH, Scotland, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC (“TC BioPharm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright event from Monday, September 11 th through Wednesday, September 13 th starting at 7:00 a.m.

TCBP’s Market Performance

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) has experienced a 36.92% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -84.87% drop in the past month, and a -88.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.02% for TCBP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -82.98% for TCBP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -95.90% for the last 200 days.

TCBP Trading at -85.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.32%, as shares surge +34.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBP rose by +34.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4416. In addition, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc saw -98.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCBP starting from Randall Diana Elizabeth, who purchase 70,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Nov 30. After this action, Randall Diana Elizabeth now owns 70,000 shares of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, valued at $350,000 using the latest closing price.

Randall Kenneth Edward, the 10% Owner of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, purchase 70,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Randall Kenneth Edward is holding 382,963 shares at $350,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.