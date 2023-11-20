Target Corp (TGT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.54x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 21 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Target Corp (TGT) by analysts is $149.99, which is $20.1 above the current market price. The public float for TGT is 460.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. On November 20, 2023, the average trading volume of TGT was 5.16M shares.

TGT) stock’s latest price update

Target Corp (NYSE: TGT)’s stock price has dropped by -0.04 in relation to previous closing price of 129.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-19 that Target share prices fell sharply in the recent quarter, creating a potential bargain buy situation. The company paused share buybacks but continues to deliver on dividends and anticipate growth.

TGT’s Market Performance

Target Corp (TGT) has experienced a 19.90% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.87% rise in the past month, and a 1.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for TGT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.38% for TGT’s stock, with a -6.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGT stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for TGT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TGT in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $160 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TGT Trading at 15.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +19.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGT rose by +19.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.66. In addition, Target Corp saw -12.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGT starting from LIU DON H, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $130.00 back on Nov 16. After this action, LIU DON H now owns 48,882 shares of Target Corp, valued at $2,080,000 using the latest closing price.

Cornell Brian C, the Executive Officer of Target Corp, sale 30,000 shares at $130.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Cornell Brian C is holding 399,669 shares at $3,921,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.59 for the present operating margin

+22.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Target Corp stands at +2.55. The total capital return value is set at 12.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.46. Equity return is now at value 30.87, with 6.49 for asset returns.

Based on Target Corp (TGT), the company’s capital structure generated 184.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.80. Total debt to assets is 38.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.60 and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Target Corp (TGT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.