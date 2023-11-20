T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.58 in comparison to its previous close of 4.22, however, the company has experienced a -17.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Invezz reported 2023-11-13 that T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) stock price has collapsed to a record low as concerns about the company’s future continued. Shares of the popular penny stock have collapsed to a split-adjusted low of $4.72, meaning they have plunged by over 92% this year.

Is It Worth Investing in T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TTOO is 0.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for TTOO is $5.35, which is $1.45 above the current price. The public float for TTOO is 3.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTOO on November 20, 2023 was 818.97K shares.

TTOO’s Market Performance

TTOO’s stock has seen a -17.37% decrease for the week, with a -31.16% drop in the past month and a -92.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.69% for T2 Biosystems Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.17% for TTOO’s stock, with a -88.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTOO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for TTOO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TTOO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.40 based on the research report published on January 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TTOO Trading at -75.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.78%, as shares sank -28.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -87.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTOO fell by -17.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.20. In addition, T2 Biosystems Inc saw -97.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTOO starting from CR Group L.P., who sale 7,148,945 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Sep 28. After this action, CR Group L.P. now owns 0 shares of T2 Biosystems Inc, valued at $1,125,959 using the latest closing price.

CR Group L.P., the 10% Owner of T2 Biosystems Inc, sale 5,981,202 shares at $0.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that CR Group L.P. is holding 571,796 shares at $1,145,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-242.30 for the present operating margin

+6.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for T2 Biosystems Inc stands at -277.98. The total capital return value is set at -166.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -198.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.