Sonos Inc (SONO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) has surged by 3.16 when compared to previous closing price of 13.29, but the company has seen a 28.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-11-16 that Intel (INTC) shares close Thursday higher after Mizuho upgraded the stock to a “Buy” with a $50 price target, citing improvements to the company’s data center roadmap and server product launches to come in 2024. Meanwhile, Sonos (SONO) stock surged on the company’s expectations to generate over $100 million from a major new product introduction this year — possibly hinting at new headphones.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Sonos Inc (SONO) by analysts is $17.90, which is $4.19 above the current market price. The public float for SONO is 119.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.03% of that float. On November 20, 2023, the average trading volume of SONO was 2.07M shares.

SONO’s Market Performance

SONO stock saw an increase of 28.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.01% and a quarterly increase of -0.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.68% for Sonos Inc (SONO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 26.03% for SONO stock, with a simple moving average of -14.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SONO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SONO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SONO Trading at 15.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares surge +22.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO rose by +28.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.00. In addition, Sonos Inc saw -18.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Bouvat-Merlin Maxime, who sale 6,917 shares at the price of $11.27 back on Nov 15. After this action, Bouvat-Merlin Maxime now owns 24,138 shares of Sonos Inc, valued at $77,955 using the latest closing price.

Spence Patrick, the Chief Executive Officer of Sonos Inc, sale 45,000 shares at $13.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Spence Patrick is holding 925,869 shares at $603,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -0.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sonos Inc (SONO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.