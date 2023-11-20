Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is -1.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) is $47.33, which is $21.56 above the current market price. The public float for SLNO is 17.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SLNO on November 20, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

SLNO) stock’s latest price update

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO)’s stock price has soared by 12.29 in relation to previous closing price of 22.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-27 that Soleno announced on Tuesday top-line results for its lead therapy candidate. The company said it plans to submit a New Drug Application to the FDA regarding diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR) to treat Prader-Willi Syndrome.

SLNO’s Market Performance

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) has experienced a 17.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.14% rise in the past month, and a 484.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.46% for SLNO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.22% for SLNO’s stock, with a 233.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLNO stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SLNO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLNO in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $8 based on the research report published on September 29, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

SLNO Trading at 33.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.71%, as shares surge +9.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +560.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLNO rose by +17.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +801.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.28. In addition, Soleno Therapeutics Inc saw 1201.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLNO starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Sep 28. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 3,074,542 shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc, valued at $5,000,000 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Soleno Therapeutics Inc, purchase 616,789 shares at $16.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 2,824,542 shares at $10,113,916 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLNO

The total capital return value is set at -174.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -169.99. Equity return is now at value -172.71, with -69.46 for asset returns.

Based on Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.