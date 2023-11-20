Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.87 compared to its previous closing price of 0.78. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Charles Messman – Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development Bill Smith – Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer Jim Kempton – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Scott Searle – ROTH Capital Josh Nichols – B. Riley FBR James McIlree – Dawson James Matthew Harrigan – Benchmark Operator Good day, and welcome to the Smith Micro Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.89.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SMSI is 63.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.52% of that float. On November 20, 2023, the average trading volume of SMSI was 358.76K shares.

SMSI’s Market Performance

The stock of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) has seen a -17.52% decrease in the past week, with a -34.98% drop in the past month, and a -53.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.22% for SMSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.92% for SMSI’s stock, with a -47.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMSI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SMSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMSI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $5 based on the research report published on November 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SMSI Trading at -36.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.42%, as shares sank -32.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMSI fell by -17.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9656. In addition, Smith Micro Software, Inc. saw -65.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMSI starting from Kempton James M, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Jun 14. After this action, Kempton James M now owns 204,719 shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc., valued at $1,190 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-63.75 for the present operating margin

+57.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smith Micro Software, Inc. stands at -60.35. The total capital return value is set at -31.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.76. Equity return is now at value -32.06, with -25.46 for asset returns.

Based on Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI), the company’s capital structure generated 17.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.95. Total debt to assets is 12.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.