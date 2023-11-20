Should You Invest in CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for COMM is at 2.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for COMM is $2.15, which is $0.25 above the current market price. The public float for COMM is 205.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.79% of that float. The average trading volume for COMM on November 20, 2023 was 3.20M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

COMM) stock’s latest price update

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM)’s stock price has increased by 12.43 compared to its previous closing price of 1.69. However, the company has seen a 30.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-16 that CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s stock COMM, +11.26% was up 6% in premarket trading on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded the telecommunications equipment company to market perform from underperform on its view that its risk-reward has come into balance.

COMM’s Market Performance

COMM’s stock has risen by 30.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.45% and a quarterly drop of -43.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.31% for CommScope Holding Company Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.58% for COMM stock, with a simple moving average of -58.96% for the last 200 days.

COMM Trading at -25.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.04%, as shares sank -19.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMM rose by +30.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7765. In addition, CommScope Holding Company Inc saw -74.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMM starting from Watts Claudius E. IV, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.63 back on Nov 16. After this action, Watts Claudius E. IV now owns 796,030 shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc, valued at $32,574 using the latest closing price.

Treadway Charles L., the President and CEO of CommScope Holding Company Inc, purchase 153,019 shares at $1.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Treadway Charles L. is holding 2,213,206 shares at $249,926 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.83 for the present operating margin

+24.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for CommScope Holding Company Inc stands at -13.95. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.09. Equity return is now at value -1838.38, with -17.83 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.