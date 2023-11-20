Should You Invest in Canoo Inc (GOEV) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GOEV is at 1.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GOEV is $1.61, which is $1.31 above the current market price. The public float for GOEV is 591.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.76% of that float. The average trading volume for GOEV on November 20, 2023 was 23.60M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GOEV) stock’s latest price update

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 15.96 in relation to its previous close of 0.26. However, the company has experienced a 23.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 14, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Kunal Bhalla – Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Capital Markets Tony Aquila – Investor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Greg Ethridge – Chief Financial Officer Ramesh Murthy – Chief Accounting Officer Conference Call Participants Stephen Gengaro – Stifel Amit Dayal – H.C. Wainwright Jaime Perez – R.F.

GOEV’s Market Performance

Canoo Inc (GOEV) has experienced a 23.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.68% rise in the past month, and a -36.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.82% for GOEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.48% for GOEV’s stock, with a -47.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOEV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GOEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOEV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4 based on the research report published on September 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GOEV Trading at -17.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.37%, as shares surge +14.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOEV rose by +23.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2653. In addition, Canoo Inc saw -75.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOEV starting from MURTHY RAMESH, who sale 1,001 shares at the price of $0.26 back on Nov 07. After this action, MURTHY RAMESH now owns 282,618 shares of Canoo Inc, valued at $260 using the latest closing price.

Ruiz Hector M., the GENERAL COUNSEL, CORP SECY of Canoo Inc, sale 2,814 shares at $0.49 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Ruiz Hector M. is holding 285,456 shares at $1,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOEV

The total capital return value is set at -151.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -154.09. Equity return is now at value -179.81, with -72.27 for asset returns.

Based on Canoo Inc (GOEV), the company’s capital structure generated 31.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.69. Total debt to assets is 14.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 486.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canoo Inc (GOEV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.