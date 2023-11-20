Should You Invest in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) Now?

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE: CNQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CNQ is at 1.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CNQ is $72.53, which is $5.95 above the current market price. The public float for CNQ is 1.06B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.78% of that float. The average trading volume for CNQ on November 20, 2023 was 3.00M shares.

The stock price of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE: CNQ) has surged by 4.15 when compared to previous closing price of 63.93, but the company has seen a 3.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that The hydrocarbon industry has slowed amid concerns about the climate crisis and the transition to electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles. Still, oil stocks continue to generate massive free cash flow and commodity prices continue to surge in volatile swings.

CNQ’s Market Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) has experienced a 3.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.15% rise in the past month, and a 8.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for CNQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.89% for CNQ stock, with a simple moving average of 12.00% for the last 200 days.

CNQ Trading at 3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +1.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNQ rose by +3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.76. In addition, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. saw 19.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.90 for the present operating margin

+37.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. stands at +25.86. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.33. Equity return is now at value 18.53, with 9.37 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ), the company’s capital structure generated 34.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.38. Total debt to assets is 17.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.