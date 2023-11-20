Shopify Inc (SHOP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SHOP is 2.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 28 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Shopify Inc (SHOP) is $68.78, which is $0.44 above the current market price. The public float for SHOP is 1.16B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. On November 20, 2023, SHOP’s average trading volume was 11.57M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SHOP) stock’s latest price update

Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP)’s stock price has soared by 1.58 in relation to previous closing price of 67.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-19 that Celsius is expanding rapidly within its fitness beverage niche. Shopify offers investors a unique way to bet on e-commerce growth and adoption.

SHOP’s Market Performance

SHOP’s stock has risen by 11.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 31.85% and a quarterly rise of 26.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.29% for Shopify Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.99% for SHOP’s stock, with a 23.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHOP stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for SHOP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SHOP in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $50 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHOP Trading at 22.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +33.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOP rose by +11.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.35. In addition, Shopify Inc saw 96.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.86 for the present operating margin

+48.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shopify Inc stands at -61.79. The total capital return value is set at -6.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.59. Equity return is now at value -13.53, with -10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Shopify Inc (SHOP), the company’s capital structure generated 16.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.49. Total debt to assets is 12.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Shopify Inc (SHOP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.