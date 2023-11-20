SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) has decreased by -8.24 when compared to last closing price of 0.60.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-30 that Trading penny stocks can be a risky endeavor, but having access to quality news and information can help mitigate some of that risk. As an investor or trader, it’s critical to understand how news events can impact penny stocks and how to use news to your advantage when developing your trading strategy.

Is It Worth Investing in SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) is $2.00, which is $1.45 above the current market price. The public float for ICU is 13.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICU on November 20, 2023 was 15.84M shares.

ICU’s Market Performance

ICU’s stock has seen a -3.47% decrease for the week, with a -53.76% drop in the past month and a 110.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.58% for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.33% for ICU’s stock, with a -53.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ICU Trading at 2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.63%, as shares sank -46.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +191.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICU fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7442. In addition, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp saw -86.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICU starting from Chung Kevin, who purchase 12,543 shares at the price of $0.47 back on May 30. After this action, Chung Kevin now owns 68,125 shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp, valued at $5,953 using the latest closing price.

Russell Richard D., the Director of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp, purchase 20,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Russell Richard D. is holding 27,978 shares at $10,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICU

The total capital return value is set at -19.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.75. Equity return is now at value -103.15, with -77.23 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.