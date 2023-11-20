Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT)’s stock price has soared by 27.04 in relation to previous closing price of 2.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-18 that SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors that target dysfunctional metabolic pathways, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual NASH Investor Conference on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT.

Is It Worth Investing in Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT) Right Now?

The public float for SGMT is 12.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGMT on November 20, 2023 was 129.52K shares.

SGMT’s Market Performance

SGMT stock saw a decrease of 14.51% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -35.23% and a quarterly a decrease of -75.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.51% for Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.43% for SGMT’s stock, with a -70.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SGMT Trading at -56.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.51%, as shares sank -40.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMT rose by +14.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.44. In addition, Sagimet Biosciences Inc saw -81.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGMT starting from SEIDENBERG BETH C, who purchase 46,875 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Jul 18. After this action, SEIDENBERG BETH C now owns 46,875 shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc, valued at $750,000 using the latest closing price.

NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L, the 10% Owner of Sagimet Biosciences Inc, purchase 30,000 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L is holding 3,850,275 shares at $480,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGMT

The total capital return value is set at -73.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.33.

Based on Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.76.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.