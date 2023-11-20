Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RVPH is 0.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RVPH is $16.83, which is $12.82 above the current price. The public float for RVPH is 17.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RVPH on November 20, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RVPH) stock’s latest price update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.35 in comparison to its previous close of 4.57, however, the company has experienced a -30.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Results from the phase 3 RECOVER study of Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ antipsychotic brilaroxazine in schizophrenia show that the 50 mg dose beat placebo on the primary endpoint. The 15 mg dose of brilaroxazine was numerically superior to placebo on the primary endpoint, but did not reach significance. Reviva Pharmaceuticals plans to start its second phase 3 study, RECOVER-2, in Q1’24 and will need to raise additional funds to support the study.

RVPH’s Market Performance

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) has experienced a -30.26% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.09% rise in the past month, and a -3.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.80% for RVPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.71% for RVPH’s stock, with a -22.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVPH stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for RVPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVPH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $12 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RVPH Trading at -17.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.89%, as shares sank -10.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVPH fell by -30.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.79. In addition, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. saw -5.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVPH

The total capital return value is set at -118.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -118.72. Equity return is now at value -636.05, with -255.91 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.