Real-Time Update: ZK International Group Co Ltd. (ZKIN) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of ZK International Group Co Ltd. (ZKIN) has seen a 87.42% increase in the past week, with a 56.32% gain in the past month, and a 84.91% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.10% for ZKIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 76.75% for ZKIN’s stock, with a 48.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZK International Group Co Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZKIN is 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ZKIN is 18.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZKIN on November 20, 2023 was 41.04K shares.

ZKIN) stock’s latest price update

ZK International Group Co Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 25.96 compared to its previous closing price of 0.78. However, the company has seen a gain of 87.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Pulse2 reported 2022-01-13 that The stock price of ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ZKIN) increased by 17.93% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened.

ZKIN Trading at 65.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZKIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.24%, as shares surge +63.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZKIN rose by +87.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5734. In addition, ZK International Group Co Ltd. saw 140.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZKIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.68 for the present operating margin

+6.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZK International Group Co Ltd. stands at -3.82. The total capital return value is set at -4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.67.

Based on ZK International Group Co Ltd. (ZKIN), the company’s capital structure generated 28.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.40. Total debt to assets is 19.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ZK International Group Co Ltd. (ZKIN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.