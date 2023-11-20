Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA): A Technical Analysis

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) is $0.55, which is -$0.08 below the current market price. The public float for QRTEA is 349.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QRTEA on November 20, 2023 was 6.70M shares.

QRTEA) stock’s latest price update

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.49 compared to its previous closing price of 0.66. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that Without question, one of the ugliest topics in the equities space involves the concept of stocks to sell. You mention that and you’re bound to receive flak.

QRTEA’s Market Performance

Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) has seen a -1.52% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 21.88% gain in the past month and a -16.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.11% for QRTEA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.90% for QRTEA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -35.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRTEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRTEA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for QRTEA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for QRTEA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.20 based on the research report published on November 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QRTEA Trading at 13.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRTEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.29%, as shares surge +28.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRTEA fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5553. In addition, Qurate Retail Inc saw -61.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRTEA starting from ROMRELL LARRY E, who sale 1,204 shares at the price of $28.56 back on Nov 08. After this action, ROMRELL LARRY E now owns 0 shares of Qurate Retail Inc, valued at $34,383 using the latest closing price.

Wendling Brian J, the CAO/PFO of Qurate Retail Inc, sale 26,231 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Wendling Brian J is holding 40,000 shares at $16,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRTEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.54 for the present operating margin

+19.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qurate Retail Inc stands at -21.43. The total capital return value is set at 4.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.84. Equity return is now at value 18.67, with 0.66 for asset returns.

Based on Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,994.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.23. Total debt to assets is 65.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,774.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.