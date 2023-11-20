Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for QCOM is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for QCOM is $138.72, which is $9.25 above the current market price. The public float for QCOM is 1.11B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.28% of that float. The average trading volume for QCOM on November 20, 2023 was 8.01M shares.

QCOM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has jumped by 0.60 compared to previous close of 128.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that Semiconductor stocks have had an interesting 2023. There have been some major bright spots for the industry, such as the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) applications requiring massive amounts of computing power.

QCOM’s Market Performance

Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) has experienced a 4.23% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.35% rise in the past month, and a 16.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for QCOM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.52% for QCOM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QCOM stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for QCOM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QCOM in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $125 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QCOM Trading at 14.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +19.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM rose by +4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.14. In addition, Qualcomm, Inc. saw 17.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from CATHEY JAMES J, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $124.00 back on Nov 13. After this action, CATHEY JAMES J now owns 3,745 shares of Qualcomm, Inc., valued at $124,000 using the latest closing price.

THOMPSON JAMES H, the Chief Technology Officer of Qualcomm, Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $120.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that THOMPSON JAMES H is holding 243,795 shares at $1,201,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.15 for the present operating margin

+55.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualcomm, Inc. stands at +20.49. The total capital return value is set at 24.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.35. Equity return is now at value 37.07, with 14.67 for asset returns.

Based on Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 74.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.68. Total debt to assets is 31.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.