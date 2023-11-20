Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) is above average at 288.75x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is $5.50, which is -$0.28 below the current market price. The public float for PSEC is 299.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PSEC on November 20, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

The stock price of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) has jumped by 0.79 compared to previous close of 5.73. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that I’ve decided to sell my shares of PSEC as it is unable to support my goals with its longtime underperformance in my portfolio. The 11% yield entraps investors with share price and dividends in perpetual decline historically. PSEC offers a few interesting discounts for investors bullish that the company can take advantage of the economic environment and provide a competitive return.

PSEC’s Market Performance

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has experienced a 3.87% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.60% drop in the past month, and a -4.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.55% for PSEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.29% for PSEC’s stock, with a -9.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PSEC Trading at -0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSEC rose by +3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.49. In addition, Prospect Capital Corporation saw -17.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSEC starting from Van Dask Kristin Lea, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.68 back on Nov 10. After this action, Van Dask Kristin Lea now owns 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation, valued at $28,398 using the latest closing price.

Barry John F, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Prospect Capital Corporation, purchase 166,160 shares at $5.99 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Barry John F is holding 72,918,888 shares at $995,298 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.76 for the present operating margin

+70.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prospect Capital Corporation stands at -12.53. The total capital return value is set at 0.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.37.

Based on Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), the company’s capital structure generated 50.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.42. Total debt to assets is 32.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.