Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Plug Power Inc (PLUG) is $9.27, which is $5.27 above the current market price. The public float for PLUG is 539.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 26.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PLUG on November 20, 2023 was 26.57M shares.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG)’s stock price has decreased by -4.31 compared to its previous closing price of 4.18. However, the company has seen a 13.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-18 that Global renewable energy investments are accelerating at a stellar pace. The International Energy Agency estimates that renewable energy addition will swell by 107GW in 2023, which is the largest absolute increase ever.

PLUG’s Market Performance

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) has seen a 13.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -39.02% decline in the past month and a -54.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.10% for PLUG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.99% for PLUG stock, with a simple moving average of -58.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLUG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLUG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PLUG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLUG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLUG Trading at -40.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.26%, as shares sank -34.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLUG rose by +13.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.45. In addition, Plug Power Inc saw -67.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLUG starting from Crespo Jose Luis, who sale 31,958 shares at the price of $7.20 back on Oct 02. After this action, Crespo Jose Luis now owns 250,609 shares of Plug Power Inc, valued at $230,098 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLUG

Equity return is now at value -24.57, with -16.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Plug Power Inc (PLUG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.