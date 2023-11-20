Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is above average at 7.02x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Phillips 66 (PSX) is $131.61, which is $15.24 above the current market price. The public float for PSX is 438.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PSX on November 20, 2023 was 2.91M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PSX) stock’s latest price update

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX)’s stock price has plunge by 2.50relation to previous closing price of 113.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.58% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that With oil prices dipping below the $80 mark this month, it’s plausible to think that the energy stock rally has hit its peak. Yet, this could be a premature assumption.

PSX’s Market Performance

PSX’s stock has risen by 2.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.02% and a quarterly rise of 2.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for Phillips 66 The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.41% for PSX’s stock, with a 10.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSX stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PSX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PSX in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $146 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PSX Trading at 0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +2.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSX rose by +2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.77. In addition, Phillips 66 saw 11.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSX starting from Roberts Timothy D., who sale 12,970 shares at the price of $124.41 back on Sep 12. After this action, Roberts Timothy D. now owns 80,009 shares of Phillips 66, valued at $1,613,598 using the latest closing price.

Mitchell Kevin J, the Exec. VP and CFO of Phillips 66, sale 30,800 shares at $120.97 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Mitchell Kevin J is holding 103,803 shares at $3,725,968 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.92 for the present operating margin

+7.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips 66 stands at +6.47. The total capital return value is set at 22.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.62. Equity return is now at value 25.84, with 9.84 for asset returns.

Based on Phillips 66 (PSX), the company’s capital structure generated 61.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.18. Total debt to assets is 23.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.44 and the total asset turnover is 2.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Phillips 66 (PSX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.