Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is $2.24, which is -$0.21 below the current market price. The public float for OPEN is 540.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OPEN on November 20, 2023 was 16.94M shares.

OPEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) has surged by 2.94 when compared to previous closing price of 2.38, but the company has seen a 17.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-17 that High-growth stocks, real estate, and financial stocks are all highly sensitive to interest rates. This week’s cooler-than-expected inflation readings provided hope of lower rates ahead.

OPEN’s Market Performance

OPEN’s stock has risen by 17.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.36% and a quarterly drop of -24.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.69% for Opendoor Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.24% for OPEN stock, with a simple moving average of -6.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPEN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OPEN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OPEN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.75 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OPEN Trading at -2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares surge +12.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN rose by +17.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc saw 111.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Wu Eric Chung-Wei, who sale 70,201 shares at the price of $2.46 back on Nov 15. After this action, Wu Eric Chung-Wei now owns 19,009,219 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc, valued at $172,919 using the latest closing price.

Schaub Sydney, the Chief Legal Officer of Opendoor Technologies Inc, sale 20,078 shares at $2.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Schaub Sydney is holding 1,280,373 shares at $41,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.47 for the present operating margin

+4.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc stands at -8.69. The total capital return value is set at -10.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.51. Equity return is now at value -46.49, with -8.49 for asset returns.

Based on Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN), the company’s capital structure generated 497.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.26. Total debt to assets is 81.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 369.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 273.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.