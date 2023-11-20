Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for TOI is at 0.85.

The public float for TOI is 26.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume for TOI on November 20, 2023 was 220.09K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TOI) stock’s latest price update

Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.89 in comparison to its previous close of 2.06, however, the company has experienced a -6.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Mark Hueppelsheuser – General Counsel Dan Virnich – Chief Executive Officer Mihir Shah – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jack Slevin – Jefferies Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to The Oncology Institute Third Quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Today’s call is being recorded, and we have allocated one hour for prepared remarks and Q&A.

TOI’s Market Performance

TOI’s stock has fallen by -6.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 48.71% and a quarterly rise of 181.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.74% for Oncology Institute Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.96% for TOI’s stock, with a 124.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOI stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TOI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOI in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $7 based on the research report published on September 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TOI Trading at 36.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.00%, as shares surge +48.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOI fell by -6.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.99. In addition, Oncology Institute Inc saw 39.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOI starting from Hively Brad, who sale 47,000 shares at the price of $2.52 back on Nov 13. After this action, Hively Brad now owns 724,182 shares of Oncology Institute Inc, valued at $118,581 using the latest closing price.

BARASCH RICHARD A, the Director of Oncology Institute Inc, purchase 50,000 shares at $0.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that BARASCH RICHARD A is holding 257,193 shares at $27,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.21 for the present operating margin

+18.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oncology Institute Inc stands at +0.05. The total capital return value is set at -42.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.08. Equity return is now at value -59.88, with -23.82 for asset returns.

Based on Oncology Institute Inc (TOI), the company’s capital structure generated 88.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.82. Total debt to assets is 40.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.