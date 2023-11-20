Omega Therapeutics Inc (OMGA) Stock Showcases 28.26% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Omega Therapeutics Inc (OMGA) has seen a 24.42% increase in the past week, with a 40.79% gain in the past month, and a -33.95% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.07% for OMGA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.26% for OMGA’s stock, with a -59.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OMGA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OMGA is 1.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Omega Therapeutics Inc (OMGA) is $12.00, which is $9.86 above the current market price. The public float for OMGA is 21.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.99% of that float. On November 20, 2023, OMGA’s average trading volume was 187.51K shares.

OMGA) stock’s latest price update

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OMGA)’s stock price has soared by 16.94 in relation to previous closing price of 1.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 24.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-04 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMGA) (“Omega”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of programmable epigenomic mRNA medicines, today announced that it will present new preclinical data supporting the potential of OTX-2101, a c-MYC (MYC)-targeting epigenomic controller being developed for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), at the upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics taking place in Boston, Massachusetts, October 11 – 15, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMGA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for OMGA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OMGA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OMGA Trading at 0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.96%, as shares surge +42.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMGA rose by +24.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.70. In addition, Omega Therapeutics Inc saw -62.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMGA starting from Young Richard A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Jun 02. After this action, Young Richard A now owns 739,118 shares of Omega Therapeutics Inc, valued at $40,000 using the latest closing price.

Young Richard A, the Director of Omega Therapeutics Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Young Richard A is holding 744,118 shares at $40,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4957.36 for the present operating margin

-150.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omega Therapeutics Inc stands at -4954.22. The total capital return value is set at -58.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.68. Equity return is now at value -103.05, with -55.71 for asset returns.

Based on Omega Therapeutics Inc (OMGA), the company’s capital structure generated 21.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.57. Total debt to assets is 15.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Omega Therapeutics Inc (OMGA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.