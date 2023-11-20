Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY)’s stock price has soared by 1.08 in relation to previous closing price of 60.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-17 that Down 13% in the past month and on pace for four consecutive weeks of decline, the price of crude oil is now in a bear market, further pressuring stocks of energy producers. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, the U.S. standard, is down a little more than 20% from a peak of more than $90 a barrel reached in September and officially in a bear market.

Is It Worth Investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) is above average at 13.36x. The 36-month beta value for OXY is also noteworthy at 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OXY is $70.96, which is $10.0 above than the current price. The public float for OXY is 877.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.19% of that float. The average trading volume of OXY on November 20, 2023 was 9.03M shares.

OXY’s Market Performance

OXY’s stock has seen a -0.03% decrease for the week, with a -8.28% drop in the past month and a -4.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for Occidental Petroleum Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.68% for OXY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.95% for the last 200 days.

OXY Trading at -3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares sank -6.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXY fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.79. In addition, Occidental Petroleum Corp. saw -3.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXY starting from BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who purchase 1,040,067 shares at the price of $63.05 back on Oct 25. After this action, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC now owns 228,051,027 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., valued at $65,574,456 using the latest closing price.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, the 10% Owner of Occidental Petroleum Corp., purchase 1,195,400 shares at $62.69 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC is holding 227,010,960 shares at $74,935,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.64 for the present operating margin

+47.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Occidental Petroleum Corp. stands at +36.47. The total capital return value is set at 26.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.24. Equity return is now at value 18.61, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), the company’s capital structure generated 69.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.84. Total debt to assets is 27.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.