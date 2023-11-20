Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Oatly Group AB ADR (NASDAQ: OTLY) has jumped by 2.84 compared to previous close of 0.82. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 69.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-16 that Have you ever thought about diving into penny stocks? These are the stocks that won’t break the bank, typically trading for less than $5.

Is It Worth Investing in Oatly Group AB ADR (NASDAQ: OTLY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OTLY is 1.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OTLY is $2.20, which is $1.35 above the current price. The public float for OTLY is 553.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OTLY on November 20, 2023 was 4.42M shares.

OTLY’s Market Performance

OTLY’s stock has seen a 69.56% increase for the week, with a 55.10% rise in the past month and a -32.18% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.79% for Oatly Group AB ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 53.14% for OTLY’s stock, with a -48.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OTLY Trading at 18.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.14%, as shares surge +66.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLY rose by +69.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5705. In addition, Oatly Group AB ADR saw -51.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OTLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.55 for the present operating margin

+9.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oatly Group AB ADR stands at -54.35. The total capital return value is set at -29.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.90. Equity return is now at value -33.06, with -19.00 for asset returns.

Based on Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY), the company’s capital structure generated 19.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.09. Total debt to assets is 12.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.