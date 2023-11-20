NIO Inc ADR (NIO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NIO Inc ADR (NIO) is $89.72, which is $4.95 above the current market price. The public float for NIO is 1.52B, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NIO on November 20, 2023 was 44.23M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NIO) stock’s latest price update

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.14relation to previous closing price of 7.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.07% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $7.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day.

NIO’s Market Performance

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) has experienced a 2.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.90% drop in the past month, and a -32.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.93% for NIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.30% for NIO’s stock, with a -21.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIO stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for NIO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NIO in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $7.50 based on the research report published on June 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NIO Trading at -12.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares sank -2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIO rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.63. In addition, NIO Inc ADR saw -24.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.94 for the present operating margin

+8.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIO Inc ADR stands at -29.55. The total capital return value is set at -29.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.69. Equity return is now at value -88.27, with -23.03 for asset returns.

Based on NIO Inc ADR (NIO), the company’s capital structure generated 99.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.88. Total debt to assets is 24.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NIO Inc ADR (NIO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.