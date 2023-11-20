New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) Stock Sees a5.23 Increase

In the past week, EDU stock has gone up by 3.40%, with a monthly gain of 19.23% and a quarterly surge of 36.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.06% for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.23% for EDU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 49.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) is 43.52x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EDU is 0.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for EDU is 165.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% of that float. On November 20, 2023, EDU’s average trading volume was 1.39M shares.

EDU) stock’s latest price update

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.23 compared to its previous closing price of 68.30. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that China is one of the largest and fastest-growing economies in the world, accounting for nearly 30% of the MSCI EM Index. Chinese stocks rallied after the November 2022 Xi-Biden G-20 Summit as investor sentiment grew optimistic. Ready your portfolio for this week’s Biden-Xi APEC summit. Chinese stocks can be more volatile but often have high return potential. Since September, our Quant recommendation of PDD is up 11% vs. a flat S&P 500.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDU stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EDU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EDU in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $81 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EDU Trading at 15.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.87% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +17.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU rose by +2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.95. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR saw 106.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.34 for the present operating margin

+52.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR stands at +5.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.37. Equity return is now at value 7.41, with 4.35 for asset returns.

Based on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.29. Total debt to assets is 7.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.