Navigating the Volatility of Nokia Corp ADR’s (NOK) Stock

The stock of Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) has seen a 2.01% increase in the past week, with a 10.90% gain in the past month, and a -6.56% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for NOK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.69% for NOK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) Right Now?

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.05x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.02.

The public float for NOK is 5.59B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. On November 20, 2023, the average trading volume of NOK was 17.46M shares.

NOK) stock’s latest price update

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 3.54. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-01 that In the tech world, legal battles are commonplace. This year, investors have seen a number of high-profile technology companies involved in some important legal proceedings.

NOK Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares surge +11.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOK rose by +2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.39. In addition, Nokia Corp ADR saw -23.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.37 for the present operating margin

+41.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nokia Corp ADR stands at +16.86. The total capital return value is set at 11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.09. Equity return is now at value 19.06, with 9.38 for asset returns.

Based on Nokia Corp ADR (NOK), the company’s capital structure generated 25.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.55. Total debt to assets is 12.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.