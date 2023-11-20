Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (MWG): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MWG is 32.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MWG on November 20, 2023 was 160.82K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MWG) stock’s latest price update

Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (AMEX: MWG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 21.15 compared to its previous closing price of 0.22. However, the company has seen a gain of 24.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-04-07 that Four small issuers began trading this past week. Two small IPOs submitted initial filings.

MWG’s Market Performance

MWG’s stock has risen by 24.40% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -38.00% and a quarterly drop of -38.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.94% for Multi Ways Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.69% for MWG’s stock, with a -79.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MWG Trading at -27.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.31%, as shares sank -40.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWG rose by +24.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2900. In addition, Multi Ways Holdings Ltd saw -97.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.89 for the present operating margin

+28.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Multi Ways Holdings Ltd stands at +5.39. The total capital return value is set at 5.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.98.

Based on Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (MWG), the company’s capital structure generated 334.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.01. Total debt to assets is 32.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.84.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (MWG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.