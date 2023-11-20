Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has increased by 0.78 when compared to last closing price of 79.66.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that Morgan Stanley (MS) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Right Now?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MS is 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MS is $89.65, which is $9.37 above the current price. The public float for MS is 1.26B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MS on November 20, 2023 was 8.36M shares.

MS’s Market Performance

MS’s stock has seen a 6.57% increase for the week, with a 10.09% rise in the past month and a -4.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for Morgan Stanley The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.34% for MS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for MS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MS in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $79.15 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MS Trading at 1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +9.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS rose by +6.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.46. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw -5.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from MORGAN STANLEY, who sale 135 shares at the price of $50000.00 back on Oct 05. After this action, MORGAN STANLEY now owns 0 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $6,750,000 using the latest closing price.

GORMAN JAMES P, the Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, sale 125,000 shares at $95.19 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that GORMAN JAMES P is holding 1,011,345 shares at $11,898,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +16.71. The total capital return value is set at 3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 0.84 for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley (MS), the company’s capital structure generated 328.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.68. Total debt to assets is 27.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Morgan Stanley (MS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.