Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA) by analysts is $16.50, The public float for MIRA is 5.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On November 20, 2023, the average trading volume of MIRA was 98.69K shares.

MIRA) stock’s latest price update

Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 62.95 compared to its previous closing price of 3.32. However, the company has seen a gain of 253.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-18 that Penny stocks represent an exciting yet risky path to profits for active investors. Defined as stocks priced under $5 per share, these cheap equities boast the potential for astronomical returns on minimal investments.

MIRA’s Market Performance

Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA) has experienced a 253.32% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 73.40% rise in the past month, and a -13.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.15% for MIRA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 164.06% for MIRA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.01% for the last 200 days.

MIRA Trading at 64.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.36%, as shares surge +98.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIRA rose by +253.32%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.18. In addition, Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -27.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIRA starting from Cappy George, who purchase 119,048 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Aug 07. After this action, Cappy George now owns 2,859,318 shares of Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $833,336 using the latest closing price.

Cappy George, the 10% Owner of Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 157,170 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Cappy George is holding 2,740,270 shares at $1,100,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIRA

The total capital return value is set at -575.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -806.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.