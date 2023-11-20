Micromobility.com Inc (MCOM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Micromobility.com Inc (NASDAQ: MCOM) has decreased by -4.86 when compared to last closing price of 0.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a -45.00% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-17 that Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 5:30 PM ET Company Participants Gary Dvorchak – MD, The Blueshirt Group Salvatore Palella – Founder and CEO Giulio Profumo – CFO Operator Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the micromobility.com Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today’s program will be recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Micromobility.com Inc (NASDAQ: MCOM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MCOM is also noteworthy at 0.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MCOM is $650.00, which is $649.98 above than the current price. The public float for MCOM is 140.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.45% of that float. The average trading volume of MCOM on November 20, 2023 was 54.29M shares.

MCOM’s Market Performance

MCOM stock saw a decrease of -45.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -52.17% and a quarterly a decrease of -73.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.72% for Micromobility.com Inc (MCOM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -46.35% for MCOM’s stock, with a -99.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MCOM Trading at -62.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.96%, as shares sank -53.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCOM fell by -45.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0318. In addition, Micromobility.com Inc saw -99.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCOM starting from Palella Salvatore, who purchase 15,722 shares at the price of $0.69 back on May 10. After this action, Palella Salvatore now owns 240,301 shares of Micromobility.com Inc, valued at $10,845 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-399.27 for the present operating margin

-172.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micromobility.com Inc stands at -528.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Micromobility.com Inc (MCOM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.