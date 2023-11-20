Medicinova Inc (MNOV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Medicinova Inc (NASDAQ: MNOV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.29 compared to its previous closing price of 1.78. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-16 that Medicinova Inc (NASDAQ:MNOV) stock started Wednesday on the front foot boosted by a patent award in Europe. The European Patent Office has given protection to the company’s asset MN-001 (tipelukast) for the treatment of scleroderma and/or systemic sclerosis.

Is It Worth Investing in Medicinova Inc (NASDAQ: MNOV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MNOV is also noteworthy at 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MNOV is $16.50, which is $14.43 above than the current price. The public float for MNOV is 46.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. The average trading volume of MNOV on November 20, 2023 was 19.90K shares.

MNOV’s Market Performance

The stock of Medicinova Inc (MNOV) has seen a 15.32% increase in the past week, with a 2.48% rise in the past month, and a -12.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for MNOV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.31% for MNOV’s stock, with a -5.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNOV stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for MNOV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNOV in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $15 based on the research report published on March 10, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

MNOV Trading at 4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +5.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNOV rose by +14.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8648. In addition, Medicinova Inc saw 0.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNOV starting from Nagao Hideki, who sale 6,754 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Nov 28. After this action, Nagao Hideki now owns 0 shares of Medicinova Inc, valued at $15,196 using the latest closing price.

Nagao Hideki, the Director of Medicinova Inc, sale 218 shares at $2.13 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Nagao Hideki is holding 6,754 shares at $464 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNOV

The total capital return value is set at -18.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.14. Equity return is now at value -13.81, with -12.99 for asset returns.

Based on Medicinova Inc (MNOV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.96. Total debt to assets is 0.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Medicinova Inc (MNOV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.