Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC)’s stock price has plunge by 1.93relation to previous closing price of 145.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.91% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-11-17 that The final trades of the day with CNBC’s Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders.

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) Right Now?

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MPC is 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MPC is $164.13, which is $16.22 above the current price. The public float for MPC is 378.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MPC on November 20, 2023 was 3.26M shares.

MPC’s Market Performance

The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) has seen a 1.91% increase in the past week, with a -3.23% drop in the past month, and a 3.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for MPC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.39% for MPC’s stock, with a 12.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MPC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MPC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $161 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MPC Trading at -1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPC rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.33. In addition, Marathon Petroleum Corp saw 27.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPC starting from HAGEDORN CARL KRISTOPHER, who sale 1,436 shares at the price of $146.81 back on Nov 13. After this action, HAGEDORN CARL KRISTOPHER now owns 5,480 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp, valued at $210,819 using the latest closing price.

Rucker Kim K.W., the Director of Marathon Petroleum Corp, sale 6,000 shares at $152.43 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Rucker Kim K.W. is holding 24,098 shares at $914,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.15 for the present operating margin

+12.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Petroleum Corp stands at +8.14. The total capital return value is set at 32.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.16. Equity return is now at value 43.98, with 12.77 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC), the company’s capital structure generated 100.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.17. Total debt to assets is 31.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.48 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.