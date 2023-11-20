MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MAIA is 0.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) is $12.63, which is $11.41 above the current market price. The public float for MAIA is 8.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.46% of that float. On November 20, 2023, MAIA’s average trading volume was 289.50K shares.

MAIA) stock’s latest price update

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX: MAIA)’s stock price has dropped by -13.57 in relation to previous closing price of 1.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -39.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-19 that CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MAIA Biotechnology to Present Preliminary Safety and Efficacy Data from THIO-101 Phase 2 Clinical Trial at ESMO Congress 2023.

MAIA’s Market Performance

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) has seen a -39.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -48.51% decline in the past month and a -36.65% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.30% for MAIA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -37.90% for MAIA’s stock, with a -54.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MAIA Trading at -38.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.87%, as shares sank -49.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAIA fell by -39.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8900. In addition, MAIA Biotechnology Inc saw -65.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAIA starting from Guerrero Ramiro, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $2.47 back on May 18. After this action, Guerrero Ramiro now owns 312,672 shares of MAIA Biotechnology Inc, valued at $2,964 using the latest closing price.

Luput Cristian, the Director of MAIA Biotechnology Inc, purchase 3,000 shares at $2.63 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Luput Cristian is holding 298,068 shares at $7,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAIA

The total capital return value is set at -174.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -178.29. Equity return is now at value -237.74, with -162.16 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.