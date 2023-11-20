Macy’s Inc (M) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for M is 1.92.

The public float for M is 271.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of M on November 20, 2023 was 12.61M shares.

M) stock’s latest price update

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.33 in relation to its previous close of 13.33. However, the company has experienced a 31.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. WSJ reported 2023-11-17 that Here are some of the major companies whose stocks moved on the week’s news

M’s Market Performance

Macy’s Inc (M) has seen a 31.63% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 26.89% gain in the past month and a -1.97% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.64% for M. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.27% for M stock, with a simple moving average of -7.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of M

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for M stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for M by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for M in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $13 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

M Trading at 25.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought M to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares surge +25.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, M rose by +31.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.06. In addition, Macy’s Inc saw -30.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at M starting from Griscom Paul, who sale 1,212 shares at the price of $12.22 back on Sep 05. After this action, Griscom Paul now owns 14,727 shares of Macy’s Inc, valued at $14,817 using the latest closing price.

Kirgan Danielle L., the EVP, Chief Transformation & HR of Macy’s Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $16.66 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that Kirgan Danielle L. is holding 278,272 shares at $416,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for M

Equity return is now at value 17.96, with 3.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Macy’s Inc (M) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.