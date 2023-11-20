Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) has seen a -9.43% decrease in the past week, with a -21.53% drop in the past month, and a -50.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.94% for LAZR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.04% for LAZR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -52.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LAZR is at 1.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LAZR is $8.88, which is $6.0 above the current market price. The public float for LAZR is 255.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 25.94% of that float. The average trading volume for LAZR on November 20, 2023 was 5.14M shares.

LAZR) stock’s latest price update

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR)’s stock price has soared by 5.11 in relation to previous closing price of 2.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Ouster and Innoviz had positive financial performance in Q3, with Ouster achieving expected milestones and Innoviz maintaining its revenue forecast. Cepton and Luminar revised their forecasts downward, while MicroVision set a lower target for the year. Cash runway analysis shows that AEye and MicroVision will run out of cash in 2024, while Innoviz may exhaust its cash by 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LAZR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LAZR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LAZR Trading at -28.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.60%, as shares sank -21.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZR fell by -9.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.31. In addition, Luminar Technologies Inc saw -41.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZR starting from Prescott Alan, who sale 42,171 shares at the price of $5.57 back on Sep 06. After this action, Prescott Alan now owns 1,467,282 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc, valued at $234,682 using the latest closing price.

Fennimore Thomas, the Chief Financial Officer of Luminar Technologies Inc, sale 18,305 shares at $5.57 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Fennimore Thomas is holding 692,699 shares at $101,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1135.44 for the present operating margin

-148.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luminar Technologies Inc stands at -1095.73. The total capital return value is set at -64.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.01. Equity return is now at value -2424.67, with -87.65 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.