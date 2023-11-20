LQR House Inc (LQR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LQR is $5.00, which is $4.94 above the current price. LQR currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of LQR on November 20, 2023 was 9.79M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LQR) stock’s latest price update

LQR House Inc (NASDAQ: LQR)’s stock price has dropped by -10.38 in relation to previous closing price of 0.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -37.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-16 that LQR House (NASDAQ: LQR ) stock is rising higher on Monday as investors in the liquor marketing company celebrate its first shipment to Costco (NASDAQ: COST )! This first shipment comes from Von Payne Whiskey and includes a collection of Costco stores located across Southern California.

LQR’s Market Performance

LQR’s stock has fallen by -37.67% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -55.12% and a quarterly drop of -95.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.18% for LQR House Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -44.45% for LQR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -91.42% for the last 200 days.

LQR Trading at -82.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.47%, as shares sank -54.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -95.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQR fell by -37.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0977. In addition, LQR House Inc saw -98.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LQR starting from Dollinger Sean, who purchase 86,400 shares at the price of $1.16 back on Aug 23. After this action, Dollinger Sean now owns 2,028,067 shares of LQR House Inc, valued at $100,288 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LQR House Inc (LQR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.