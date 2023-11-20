Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (NYSE: LOMA) has surged by 12.46 when compared to previous closing price of 5.94, but the company has seen a 13.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that The latest trading day saw Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) settling at $6.19, representing a +0.81% change from its previous close.

Is It Worth Investing in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (NYSE: LOMA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (NYSE: LOMA) is above average at 7.30x. The 36-month beta value for LOMA is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LOMA is $7.23, which is $0.55 above than the current price. The public float for LOMA is 119.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. The average trading volume of LOMA on November 20, 2023 was 281.72K shares.

LOMA’s Market Performance

The stock of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA) has seen a 13.99% increase in the past week, with a 4.05% rise in the past month, and a 3.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for LOMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.46% for LOMA’s stock, with a 5.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOMA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LOMA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LOMA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $6 based on the research report published on August 27, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

LOMA Trading at 9.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +13.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOMA rose by +12.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.98. In addition, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR saw 4.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LOMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.56 for the present operating margin

+26.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR stands at +1.34. The total capital return value is set at 23.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.94. Equity return is now at value 17.27, with 9.10 for asset returns.

Based on Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA), the company’s capital structure generated 18.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.87. Total debt to assets is 10.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.