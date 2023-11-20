LogicMark Inc (LGMK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

LogicMark Inc (NASDAQ: LGMK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 20.36 in relation to its previous close of 1.67. However, the company has experienced a 21.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Pierre Dubois – IR Chia-Lin Simmons – CEO Mark Archer – CFO Conference Call Participants Marla Marin – Zacks Operator Good day, and welcome to the LogicMark Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in LogicMark Inc (NASDAQ: LGMK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for LGMK is 1.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LGMK on November 20, 2023 was 81.15K shares.

LGMK’s Market Performance

LGMK’s stock has seen a 21.82% increase for the week, with a 8.65% rise in the past month and a 3.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.89% for LogicMark Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.18% for LGMK’s stock, with a -25.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LGMK Trading at 12.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares sank -0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGMK rose by +18.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7295. In addition, LogicMark Inc saw -77.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LGMK

Equity return is now at value -33.48, with -30.29 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, LogicMark Inc (LGMK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.