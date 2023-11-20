Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (LGHL) Stock Faces 10.74% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (LGHL) has seen a 26.67% increase in the past week, with a 27.88% gain in the past month, and a -62.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.17% for LGHL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.33% for LGHL’s stock, with a -82.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LGHL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LGHL is 0.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.56% of that float. On November 20, 2023, the average trading volume of LGHL was 202.17K shares.

LGHL) stock’s latest price update

Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LGHL)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.71 in comparison to its previous close of 1.18, however, the company has experienced a 26.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-30 that Lion Group (NASDAQ: LGHL ) stock is rising higher on Friday despite a lack of news from the trading platform and services company. There are no new press releases or filings from Lion Group that explain why the company’s stock is taking off today.

LGHL Trading at 9.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares surge +26.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGHL rose by +26.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1102. In addition, Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR saw -96.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LGHL

The total capital return value is set at -67.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.29. Equity return is now at value -74.16, with -26.79 for asset returns.

Based on Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (LGHL), the company’s capital structure generated 18.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.74. Total debt to assets is 6.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.04 and the total asset turnover is -0.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (LGHL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.